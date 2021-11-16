Hoax bomb caller arrested in Villupuram

Chennai :

Police noted that early on Monday morning a call was made to the master control room by a man who claimed that he had placed a bomb at actor Vijay’s house in Chennai.





A bomb squad with sniffer dog rushed to the spot in Neelankarai and the threat was found to be a hoax.





Based on the complaint from the manager of the actor, a case was registered and the police team traced the mobile phone from which the call was originated, to Bhuvaneshwaran. Police said that Bhuvaneshwaran had made such hoax calls in the past.





He had made similar hoax calls saying that bombs were placed in the houses of actors Rajinikanth, KamalHassan, Ajith Kumar, and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.