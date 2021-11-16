Blackout, fuming UG power cable plague SI quarters in Pulianthope

Chennai :

Sub inspectors had been going to attend duties and help public struggling in floods leaving behind their families to struggle themselves without power supply and in stagnated water.





“Power supply has been restored even in the neighbourhood, but our quarters problem has been not attended yet” one policeman staying in the quarters said.





There is smoke emitting from the underground cable inside the quarters premise. Residents are avoiding the area fearing possible electrocution, noted another resident.





While all the nearby streets are functioning normally like earlier with restored water supply, cleaned street and restored power supply, police quarters is still unattended, he added.





Families are hoping that the officials will at least attend to the leaking underground power cable to prevent possible electrocution in the premise.





When contacted, a Tangedco official assured that they would depute workers immediately to tend to the issue. “If there is no waterlogging, we will inspect and restore power supply,” the official added.