Exhibit of Sreenivasulu’s work from 50s to 90s in Chennai

Chennai :

To showcase his work to the younger generation and people who were unable to see his work, DakshinaChitra Museum Gallery is hosting an exhibition of his works. Artist and co-ordinator at DakshinaChitra, Gita Hudson tells DT Next, “Sreenivasulu is prominent in the lineup of artists who form the core of the Madras Art Movement in the 50s to 80s. He has done a large body of pen and ink drawings on paper, tempera on paper, and a few works on canvas. Known for his lines in traditional and contemporary drawings and paintings, his masks and totem series was loved by many art enthusiasts. By exhibiting his works, we could showcase Sreenivasulu’s talent to the present generation.”