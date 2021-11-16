Greenfield airport: AAC meeting moots inter-departmental panel

Chennai :

The proposal to establish a new airport is being actively considered, as the existing facility is expected to fall short of requirement after 2030.





TR Baalu MP, who heads the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC), suggested the formation of the committee during the meeting held at the Chennai International Airport on Monday. The committee discussed the second phase of airport modernisation that is under way, which would increase the airport’s capacity from the existing 17 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 35 MPPA.





Along with the increase in terminal capacity, airside works are also in progress to meet the demand, said a press release, adding that land pockets have already been identified and need to be acquired for further development.





It was also suggested to devise an action plan to remove the obstruction on the approach of the secondary runway so as to enable it to handle Code-E aircraft operations. Airport Director Sharad Kumar also raised the issue of a drain passing through the Pammal area under the main runway. The proposal to divert the drain outside the airport boundary through Cowl Bazaar is under consideration.





Minister and Alandur MLA TM Anbarasan, MLAs I Karunanithi, and SR Raja, Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nadh and other senior officials from Greater Chennai Corporation, local bodies and State police were present in the meeting.