CMRL Phase 2: Consortium wins Rs 1,309 crore contract

Chennai :

The Rs 1,309 crore contract is the second order won by the consortium in the CMRL’s Phase II.





According to the contract, the 11 elevated stations include Madipakkam, Kilkattalai, Echangadu, Kovilambakkam, Vellakkal, Medavakkam Koot Road, Kamaraj Garden Street, Medavakkam Junction, Perumbakkam, Global Hospital and Elcot. The project is to be completed in 36 months.





In the proposed corridor 5, the Madhavaram-Sholinganallur line runs for a distance of 47 km—elevated line for 41.17 km and underground for 5.83 km. The proposed corridor has 42 elevated stations and six underground stations.





The CMRL has awarded a contract to L&T for the 12.431 km elevated section from CMBT to Puzhuthivakkam with 12 stations on corridor 5. The L&T has also got the contract for the construction of a 10.2 km viaduct and 11 elevated stations and one underground station between CMBT and Venugopal Nagar. The CMRL is yet to award a contract for the construction of twin tunnels and five stations between Kolathur and Nathamuni.





The L&T would also construct a two-level elevated line, as both corridors 4 and 5 run on the same route between Alwarthiru Nagar and Porur Junction. It would construct the 7.945 km elevated stretch with nine stations between Power House and Porur Junction.