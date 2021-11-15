Metro Water doubles water testing to prevent water-borne diseases

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water official, as many as 4,000 samples are being taken across the city for testing the quality. "We are taking 20 samples per depot (division). Earlier, we were testing only 10 samples per depot. Metro Water has one depot per division," the official said.





The official claimed that water contamination is much lower in the city this time as there are no damages reported to water pipelines.





"Sewage pipes are damaged due to increased flow of sewage and rainwater, leading leaking on streets. The sewage water from streets are being pumped out," he added.





Metro Water would test drinking water every day throughout the year for any contamination and chlorine level.





Despite Metro Water claims, residents in some localities including Kodungaiyur have complained of sewage mixed drinking water.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation issued an advisory to the public asking them to boil the water before consuming on rainy days.