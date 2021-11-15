No power supply for 8 days, complain cops in Pulianthope headquarters

Chennai :

Sub inspectors had been attending duties and helping public who were struggling in floods leaving behind their families to struggle themselves without power supply and in stagnated water.





"Power supply has been restored even in the neighborhood, but our quarters problem has been not attended yet," one policeman staying in the quarters said.





Smoke has been emitting from the underground cable inside the quarters premise. Residents are avoiding the area fearing possible electrocution, another resident noted.













While all the nearby streets are functioning normally like earlier with restored water supply, cleaned street and restored power supply, police quarters is still left unattended, he added.





Families are hoping that the officials will atleast attended to the leaking underground power cable to prevent possible electrocution in the premise.