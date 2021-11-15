Dream big and do bigger, says city-based equestrian Tiyasha

Chennai :

Vathul’s journey as an equestrian athlete began as she developed a love for house pets such as dogs; her admiration eventually extending to horses. Her passion for horse riding bloomed as her presence around horses began. Initially, the athlete had no plans to compete in the sport. However, her growing passion eventually fuelled her motivation for competition as well. Even though she’d been introduced to riding at a tender 5 years of age, it was only at the age of 7 she had decided to pursue it further. Upto this moment, Tiyasha has gone on to participate in events of national and international importance.













“I have had a supportive family throughout my journey as an equestrian athlete”, says an enthusiastic Tiyasha. At a time, when India is yet to accept sports as a legitimate career, Vathul is a case in point that reflects that sports can potentially emerge above its traditional underrated status. When asked if she had any messages for young people starting with their newly-found passions, she says “Dream big and do bigger.” When asked about her interests beyond horse riding, Tiyasha says, “I love cooking. I love to experiment with ingredients that are available spontaneously in my kitchen. Sushi is comfort food for me.” Young Tiyasha is set to bag the Young Achiever’s Award 2021 presented by the Rotary Club of Madras East on the occasion of Children’s Day on November 14. The equestrian athlete is simultaneously a staunch advocate for those who are sceptical about starting in this field. “One remarkable thing about equestrian sports is that it is inclusive in diverse ways. A 20-year-old can compete with a 50-year-old. Men and women also compete under one category”. The sport is known for gender and age inclusivity.





Talking about her experience during COVID, the athelete mentioned that she did miss out on a few training sessions. She was also supposed to represent in Taiwan but the event was cancelled. The temporary setbacks, however, didn’t dampen her spirits and she says, “Since the sport is a non-contact sport, the setback ended on a positive note.” Vathul mentioned that post-COVID, she was able to catch up on what she’d missed out.





Tiyasha recently bagged the National Junior Jumping Championship in her name which was held in New Delhi. She also has plans to pursue Business Administration for her higher studies. Vathul is currently coached by Nitin Gupta in Bangalore. She also travels to the UK once a year for her summer training sessions.