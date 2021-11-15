Sai Institutions serve food to flood-hit around Chennai

Chennai :

The entire production will be handled by Dr Chef Vinoth Kumar and a team of 10 volunteers who are his students pursuing Hotel Management at Sai institutions, will be involved in packaging and distribution.





Distribution is available at Velachery, Saidapet, T Nagar, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai, Vadaplani and Ashok Nagar. People in need and volunteers can contact them at +91 9176009400.





Sai Institutions, headed by Dr Chef Vinoth Kumar, who served 33,350 people during the pandemic, is geared to serve again the needy Chennaiites in the ongoing flooding crisis.