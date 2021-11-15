Sai Institutions serve food to flood-hit around Chennai

Sai Institutions is serving food to much-needed and flood affected Chennai people from November 11, 2021 and plans to continue it for the next 15 days. They planned to serve lunch and dinner from their central kitchen located at Saidapet, Chennai.
Chennai:
The entire production will be handled by Dr Chef Vinoth Kumar and a team of 10 volunteers who are his students pursuing Hotel Management at Sai institutions, will be involved in packaging and distribution.
Distribution is available at Velachery, Saidapet, T Nagar, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai, Vadaplani and Ashok Nagar. People in need and volunteers can contact them at +91 9176009400.
Sai Institutions, headed by Dr Chef Vinoth Kumar, who served 33,350 people during the pandemic, is geared to serve again the needy Chennaiites in the ongoing flooding crisis.
