Actor-producer Suriya Sivakumar on Sunday announced that he would deposit Rs 10 lakh in the name of Parvati Ammal, on whose struggle to get justice for her husband Rajakannu who was killed in police custoday was made into a movie Jai Bhim.

Suriya. Chennai : Suriya's financial assistance to Parvati Ammal came in the wake of an appeal made by CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan who urged the actor to extend a helping hand to the victim's wife.