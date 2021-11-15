Revoke CJ Sanjib Banerjee’s transfer to Meghalaya: CPM

Chennai :

“Transferring the Chief Justice in a short period from one of the bigger Higher Courts like Madras to smaller Meghalaya Court that too without any charges against the judge shows it is a wrong decision,” Balakrishnan said in a statement.





The CPM leader also recalled the instance of former chief justice of MHC Vijaya K Tahilramani quitting after being transferred to Meghalaya High Court all of a sudden. “Such transfers are not being done for the administrative reasons, but the interference of the BJP led Union government to control and threaten the justice department. For this reason, the Bar Council and all sections of lawyers have sought the cancellation of the decision to transfer chief justice of Madras High Court,” he said.