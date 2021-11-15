Missing man’s body found, lover detained

Chennai :

On Saturday morning, the police received an alert that the decomposed body of a young man was found in the bushes in the forest area. A team from the station went to the spot and retrieved the body, which was sent it to Sriperumbudur government hospital for post-mortem examination.





Later, they identified it as R Ranjith Kumar of Bakthavachalam Nagar in Sriperumbudur. Police said Ranjith Kumar was working in a private firm in Irungattukottai and he was missing from October 31.





During the investigation, police found that Ranjith was in a relationship with Nivedha (28), who is already married and the mother of two children. For the last one year, Nivedha was staying in the house that Ranjith had taken on rent. Recently, he allegedly found out that she was in an affair with another man, which often led to quarrels.





After one such quarrel on October 31, Ranjith left the house and did not return. After recovering the body, the police detained Nivedha for inquiry. Further inquiry is on.