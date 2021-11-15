Behave properly with customers, sensitise bank staff: HC to SBI

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam issued the direction while hearing a plea moved by PS Shanmuga Sundaram, a stamp vendor, seeking direction to the SBI to waive off the cash handling charges collected from stamp vendors.





In its counter affidavit, SBI said it was always open for the petitioners to continue their banking operations with any other bank. This angered the judge, who pointed out that SBI was a public sector bank and the authorities were public servants.





“The statement portrays the administrative arrogance on the part of the authorities in the exercise of their powers and the tenor of the statement is a threat to the public administration, as the stamp vendors have no option but to deposit money only in government accounts at SBI branches. Thus, this court is inclined to direct the Assistant General Manager, State Bank of India, to initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings by conducting an enquiry and find out in what circumstances such statements are allowed to be made in the counter affidavit filed before the High Court,” the judge held.





The court further asked the general manager to conduct a sensitisation programme for the staff. The bank employees must be reminded that their salaries came from the transactions made by the customers and citizens, Justice Subramaniam said, and added: “Thus, they are expected to maintain good conduct always and honour the rights of the persons approaching the bank.”





The court has also expressed its displeasure over the bank’s contention that they were not bound to act on the letter of the Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts, Tamil Nadu government. “No doubt, the Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts may not have administrative control over the State Bank of India. But he is an officer of the State performing solemn functions and, whenever such letters are communicated by the governmental authorities, the State Bank of India is bound to respond in an appropriate manner,” Justice Subramaniam added.





The court then ruled that it was illegal for the SBI to collect cash handling charges from the stamp vendors. “The SBI is not to collect any cash handling charges from the stamp vendors while depositing cash in government accounts through treasury challans in any of the branches. The General Manager, SBI, is directed to communicate this order along with the necessary circular to all the branches and upload the same in the official website [of the bank], enabling the citizens to know their rights,” the judge added.