Veggie prices fall by 25 pc, but fruits turn dearer

Chennai :

“The rains affected supply from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Also, with transportation affected in the city, the market received only one-fifth of the usual supply due to which the prices had gone up drastically. After rainfall reduced in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, the supply has normalised and we are receiving 300 – 350 truckloads. Hence, the prices decreased by 25 per cent,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





Onions and brinjals are being sold for Rs 30-Rs 45 per kg, carrots and beans Rs 40-Rs 45, potatoes Rs 25, tomatoes Rs 60-Rs 70, broad beans Rs 50, ladies finger Rs 30–Rs 40 and cabbage Rs 20. Traders said the prices would remain the same for the next two weeks. However, anticipating shortage in supply of onions, they said its price is expected to increase by 20-30 per cent.





Meanwhile, the supply of fruits went down due to rain which sent up prices by 20 per cent. S Dhanasekar, secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association, said, “Sales was impacted due to the rains from last Sunday, and the market will witness a shortage in supply till next week. The prices would reduce only by month-end, depending on the stock.”





Pomegranates sold for Rs 150-Rs 200 per kg, apple Rs 120-Rs 150, sweet lime Rs 50, orange Rs 40-Rs 50, and pineapple and grapes Rs 40.