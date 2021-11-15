UTS mobile app to issue tickets only for suburban network: Southern Railways

Chennai :

On Sunday, the zonal headquarters clarified that only a limited number of unreserved trains in various sections and unreserved passengers in specified mail/express trains are permitted, keeping in mind that COVID-19 has not been eradicated.





“In such a scenario, it becomes inevitable for the administration to impose regulations in issuing of unreserved tickets in those trains,” the zonal railway headquarters clarified, adding that it would take steps to introduce UTS on mobile app booking in the non-suburban sector in a phased manner.





The officials requested passengers to avail the booking office counter facilities available in all stations to buy tickets for unreserved coaches/trains in the non-suburban sector till it is issued through the app.





SR is currently allowing all categories of passengers to travel without any time restrictions in all the four routes of Chennai Suburban system from Monday. They are Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu, Chennai Beach - Velachery, Chennai Central - Gummidipoondi/Sullurpeta and Chennai Central - Arakkonam sections. Unreserved single, return journey tickets and season tickets in the four routes can be availed using the UTS mobile app and ticket counters.