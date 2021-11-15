Man drowns in lake near Ponneri

A 31-year-old man drowned in a lake near Ponneri on Saturday. The deceased, Raja of Medhur-Edakuppam, was employed at a pharmacy in Ponneri.
Chennai:
On Saturday morning, Raja was on his way to his agricultural field when he slipped and fell into Aavur lake while passing by. Since there was heavy inflow into the lake due to rains, Raja was washed away. On information, fire and rescue personnel from Ponneri launched a search operation. But they could only retrieve Raja’s body after three hours. Ponneri police have registered a case and further probe is on.
