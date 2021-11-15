MTC bus runs over man in Kodambakkam

Chennai :

The deceased Mohammed Ali of MMDA Colony in Arumabkkam was into textile business and the accident happened when he was returning home on his two-wheeler. When he was near the Kodambakkam flyover, an MTC bus (route No12B) knocked his bike on North Usman Road and Mohammed Ali who fell on the road came under the rear wheels of the bus. He was crushed to death on the spot. On information, Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police retrieved the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered.