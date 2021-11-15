Woman found dead in Minjur, murder suspected

Chennai :

The deceased Meenal was married to one Mutharasan of Minjur a year ago and Meenal gave birth 40 days ago. Police said that the couple, both construction workers, stepped out on Friday and did not return home. Meenal’s mother tried to reach her daughter over the phone but it remained switched off. While she had lodged a complaint at Minjur police station, police received information that a woman was found dead amid bushes at Selliyamman temple pond near Anuppampattu railway station. Police retrieved her body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Since there were strangulation marks around her neck, police suspect that she could have been murdered. A hunt has been launched for her missing husband Mutharasan. Only after the post-mortem report, we would be able to say if it was a murder, said inspector Vadivel Murugan. An inquiry by the revenue divisional officer has also been initiated since the woman died just a year after marriage. Further investigation is on.