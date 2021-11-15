House help, aide held for burglary in Adyar

Chennai :

The victim, Thirunavukkarasu of Gandhi Nagar, is a retired scientist and the main accused has been identified as S Jakkubhai (50) of Kotturpuram. On October 30, Thirunavukkarasu travelled to another town for work and returned home two days later. He found the jewels missing and lodged a complaint at Adyar police station. A case was registered, and police secured Jakkubhai with the help of CCTV footage. She admitted to the burglary and based on her inputs, her accomplice M Ravi Babu (47) of Tiruvanmiyur was secured. The entire 61 sovereigns were seized from the duo. Police said that Jakkubhai who learnt that her employer would not be in town for two days alerted Ravi Babu and they carried out the loot together. Both were remanded in judicial custody.