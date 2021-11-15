Stagnant water, muck from sewers raise a health scare

Chennai :

“The city corporation has pumped out rainwater from the main roads and a few streets. But with the drainage system in some areas being blocked with garbage and household waste, the sewage water is getting reverted. We have been wading through this ditch water for the past one week. Already, many residents have fallen sick since it started pouring. Now, the sewage stagnation is adding to our worries as it could pose serious health issues,” said Karunakaran M, a resident of Decastor Road at Pullianthope.





Likewise, the situation remains the same at Alwarpet and Perambur, with people suffering without power since last Sunday. Also, though rainwater has been pumped out from the main road, sewage mixed water still remain in interior areas.





“The heavy showers have resulted in inundation, and the sewage water reverted from the drainage system flooded the houses in the locality. The roads look messy and the situation has led to a rise in mosquito menace. Only one part of the road is drained out. The rest of the streets still suffer from stagnant drainage water. From last Sunday, there was a power outage and the power was back only on Saturday evening,” said Lakshmanan K, a resident of Seethamal Colony, Alwarpet.





“After the rainwater is pumped out from various localities in the city, some areas look dirty with waste items, sewage deposits, and decayed tree twigs lying strewn across. The residents have urged the authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent health issues,” said another resident.





S Murali, general secretary of Perambur Residents’ Welfare Association said, “In many streets, they have pumped out the rainwater. But the plastic items, other wastes, and sewage deposits have now got accumulated on roads and other open areas. The local bodies should clean and chlorinate such areas at the earliest so that people don’t fall sick.”