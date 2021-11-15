3.4K GCC men at work to keep mosquitoes under control

Chennai :

The Minister said various precautionary measures are being taken on behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation to protect the public from the aftermath of rains in Chennai. A total of 287 hand-operated smoking machines, 12 small machines and 167 mosquito repellent sprayers have been put to use in the Corporation areas.





“About 1,300 mosquito eradication machines including 256 compressor sprayers, 479 battery powered sprayers, and 68 vehicle-mounted sprayer machines are being used to prevent the outbreak of any kind of vector-borne diseases. Due to the incessant heavy rains in the last few days in Chennai, debris has accumulated in various places and this is an intensive cleaning task that is being undertaken by Corporation personnel,” said the Health Minister.





He added that in addition to the cleaners in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits, an additional 500 cleaners from the neighbouring districts have been called in to carry out this intensive cleaning work and removal of the debris. About 5,000 metric tonnes of garbage is being removed daily in the Greater Chennai Corporation. Currently, the amount of garbage is high due to heavy rains and efforts are being made on behalf of the Corporation to remove them,” he added.