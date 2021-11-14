Madras Bar Association urges SC Collegium to reconsider transfer of Chief Justice

Chennai :

It also requested the Central government to remit the recommendation of the collegium in respect of Banerjee's transfer for fresh consideration, following the procedure contemplated under Memorandum of Procedure for Transfer of Chief Justice of a High Court.





The Supreme Court collegium had recently recommended the transfers of Banerjee to the Meghalaya High Court and Sivagnanam to the Calcutta High Court.





The resolution was passed at the Association's Emergency General Body Meeting held on Sunday in a virtual mode.





The Emergency GBM was requisitioned by senior advocate V.Prakash and 52 other members of the Association to discuss the issues regarding the transfer of Banerjee and Sivagnanam.





The Association expressed its deep concern at the opaqueness surrounding the transfers of Sivagnanam and Banerjee.





The transfers are perceived to be in violation of Memorandum of Procedure for Transfer. Such transfers are perceived to be punitive and do not augur well for the independence of the judiciary, the Association felt.





"The resolution was passed in the meeting held on Sunday morning," Prakash told IANS.