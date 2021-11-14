All subways in Chennai to open after a week

Chennai :

According to an official, Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway in Kodambakkam and Madley subway in T Nagar were closed till Sunday early morning due to water stagnation.





"As the rainwater has been pumped out of the subways, they were opened for traffic," the official said.





It may be noted that 13 out of 22 subways in the city were heavily flooded and closed on Thursday. Of the 22 subways, 16 are maintained by the civic body and remaining subways are maintained by highways department. Some the subways remained closed since last week Sunday.





"We used motor pumps to remove water from the subways. Mud and muck from the subways have been cleaned apart from disinfecting the facilities," he added.





Madley subway connects T Nagar and Ashok Nagar while Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway connects T Nagar and Kodambakkam.