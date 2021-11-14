Try these snacks to satisfy rainy day cravings

Chennai :

Gobi Paniyaram





Ingredients:





Grated Cauliflower: 1.5 cups| Carrot (grated, optional): 1/2| Small Onion (finely chopped)| Green chilli (finely chopped): 1/2| Black pepper powder: 1/2 tsp| Cornflour starch: 2 tbsp| Salt to taste





Method:





Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and shape them into medium size balls

Shallow fry them in a paniyaram pan till crisp on all sides

You can always add garlic, ginger, grated beets, etc., for variation





Tofu Carrot Spring Rolls





Ingredients: For the fillings





2 tsp seasame oil| 2-3 garlic gloves (finely chopped)| 1/2" ginger (grated)| 2 green chillies (finely chopped)| 1 Onion (thinly sliced)| 1 carrot (peeled and grated)| 150 gm tofu (crumbled)| Handful of coriander leaves or spring onion leaves for garnish (add as per taste)| Salt to taste





Other Ingredients:





15-20 spring roll sheets (store-bought)| Oil for frying| 1 tsp flour (mixed along with 2.5 tsp water for binding)





Method:





To make the filling, heat a wide pan with oil

Add the green chillies, ginger, garlic and fry them for a few seconds Now add the onions and mix well Let the onions turn light pink

Add the grated carrot, crumbled tofu, salt and mix well

Cook for a few minutes till all the extra moisture is absorbed

Garnish and switch off the gas

Take the spring roll sheet (square shape) and spoon the filling into one corner

Fold and roll the sheet and seal it using the flour-water mixture

Repeat the process for the remaining filling

Heat oil and deep fry the spring roll till they are uniformly golden on all sides

Served with your favourite sauce or chutney





Paneer Bread Rolls





Ingredients:





150 gm paneer (crumbled)| 1/3 cup mix of coloured bell peppers (finely chopped)| 1 green chilli (finely chopped)| 1-2 tsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)| 1-4 tsp cumin/jeera powder (optional)| 9-10 bread slices| salt to taste| oil to fry





Method:





To a bowl, add crumbled panner, bell peppers, green chilli, cumin powder, coriander leaves, salt and mix well

Your filling is ready

Dip a bread slice in water and immediately squeeze out the excess water

Place the bread slice in your palm, spoon the filling and cover the filling with the bread using your palms giving it an oblong shape. Chef tip: You can shape them however you like

Repeat the process for the remaining filling Refrigerate the shaped panner bread rolls for a few minutes. Chef's tip: Place them in the freezer for at least 15-20 minutes

Heat oil and deep fry the rolls till they are uniformly golden





Bhabra





Ingredients:





1/2 cup besan/gram flour: 1/2 cup rice flour| 1/2 cup kala (black) chana (soaked overnight)| 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste| Handful coriander leaves (finely chopped)| 1/2 green chillies (finely chopped)| 1/2 teaspoon jeera powder| 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder| 1/2 teaspoon black pepper power| Pinch of turmeric powder| Pinch of asafoetida| 2-3 teaspoon lemon juice| 1 cup mustard oil| Salt to taste





Method:





To a wide bowl add all the ingredients except mustard oil and mix to a smooth batter adding little water at a time (pouring consistency).

Mix without any lumps.

Add oil to a pan and once the oil is hot, pour a ladle of the bhabra batter.

Let it fry for a few seconds.

Once one side is cooked, flip and cook the other side

Remove and drain the bhabra Repeat the process for the remaining batter





Vadlet





Ingredients:





1/2 cup radish+ turnip greens (remove the thick stem in the center, wash and roughly chop them)| 1/2 cup kala channa/brown garbanzo beans sprouts| 1 medium size onion (finely chopped)| 1 green chilli (finely chopped)| 1/4 cup chickpea flour/ besan| 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds powder/ jeera powder| 1/4 teaspoon Kashmiri Chilli powder| 1/8 teaspoon turmeric powder |Salt to taste | Oil of your choice to fry the vadlet ( I used groundnut oil)





Method:





Steam the kala channa sprouts till they are cooked

Allow it to cool for 5 minutes and powder them in a food processor/mixie without adding any extra water

Transfer the sprouts powder into a wide bowl Add the chopped greens, onion, chickpea flour, spices, salt and mix well.

Add approximately 1/4 cup water (adjust) and mix to make a stiff dough Heat oil.

To shape the vadlet, grease your palm with oil and pinch a portion of the dough flatten it and make a small hole in the centre.

You can avoid the hole and shape them like a cutlet Once the oil is hot, deep fry over medium heat so that the vadlet is browned uniformly drain them in a kitchen towel

Recipes shared by Uma Raghuraman