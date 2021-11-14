Sun, Nov 14, 2021

Try these snacks to satisfy rainy day cravings

Published: Nov 14,202107:52 AM

Many love to munch on fried snacks while it is raining. Homechef Uma Raghuraman shares a few snack recipes that one can make during monsoon.

(From clockwise) Panner Bread Rolls, Tofu Carrot Spring Rolls, Bhabra, Gopi Paniyaram
Gobi Paniyaram

Ingredients: 

Grated Cauliflower: 1.5 cups| Carrot (grated, optional): 1/2| Small Onion (finely chopped)| Green chilli (finely chopped): 1/2| Black pepper powder: 1/2 tsp| Cornflour starch: 2 tbsp| Salt to taste

Method:

  • Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and shape them into medium size balls 
  • Shallow fry them in a paniyaram pan till crisp on all sides 
  • You can always add garlic, ginger, grated beets, etc., for variation

Tofu Carrot Spring Rolls

Ingredients: For the fillings

2 tsp seasame oil| 2-3 garlic gloves (finely chopped)| 1/2" ginger (grated)| 2 green chillies (finely chopped)| 1 Onion (thinly sliced)| 1 carrot (peeled and grated)| 150 gm tofu (crumbled)| Handful of coriander leaves or spring onion leaves for garnish (add as per taste)| Salt to taste

Other Ingredients:

15-20 spring roll sheets (store-bought)| Oil for frying| 1 tsp flour (mixed along with 2.5 tsp water for binding)

Method:

  • To make the filling, heat a wide pan with oil 
  • Add the green chillies, ginger, garlic and fry them for a few seconds Now add the onions and mix well Let the onions turn light pink 
  • Add the grated carrot, crumbled tofu, salt and mix well 
  • Cook for a few minutes till all the extra moisture is absorbed 
  • Garnish and switch off the gas 
  • Take the spring roll sheet (square shape) and spoon the filling into one corner 
  • Fold and roll the sheet and seal it using the flour-water mixture 
  • Repeat the process for the remaining filling 
  • Heat oil and deep fry the spring roll till they are uniformly golden on all sides 
  • Served with your favourite sauce or chutney

Paneer Bread Rolls

Ingredients: 

150 gm paneer (crumbled)| 1/3 cup mix of coloured bell peppers (finely chopped)| 1 green chilli (finely chopped)| 1-2 tsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)| 1-4 tsp cumin/jeera powder (optional)| 9-10 bread slices| salt to taste| oil to fry

Method:

  • To a bowl, add crumbled panner, bell peppers, green chilli, cumin powder, coriander leaves, salt and mix well
  • Your filling is ready 
  • Dip a bread slice in water and immediately squeeze out the excess water 
  • Place the bread slice in your palm, spoon the filling and cover the filling with the bread using your palms giving it an oblong shape. Chef tip: You can shape them however you like 
  • Repeat the process for the remaining filling Refrigerate the shaped panner bread rolls for a few minutes. Chef's tip: Place them in the freezer for at least 15-20 minutes 
  • Heat oil and deep fry the rolls till they are uniformly golden

Bhabra

Ingredients: 

1/2 cup besan/gram flour: 1/2 cup rice flour| 1/2 cup kala (black) chana (soaked overnight)| 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste| Handful coriander leaves (finely chopped)| 1/2 green chillies (finely chopped)| 1/2 teaspoon jeera powder| 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder| 1/2 teaspoon black pepper power| Pinch of turmeric powder| Pinch of asafoetida| 2-3 teaspoon lemon juice| 1 cup mustard oil| Salt to taste

Method:

  • To a wide bowl add all the ingredients except mustard oil and mix to a smooth batter adding little water at a time (pouring consistency). 
  • Mix without any lumps. 
  • Add oil to a pan and once the oil is hot, pour a ladle of the bhabra batter.
  • Let it fry for a few seconds. 
  • Once one side is cooked, flip and cook the other side 
  • Remove and drain the bhabra Repeat the process for the remaining batter

Vadlet

Ingredients: 

1/2 cup radish+ turnip greens (remove the thick stem in the center, wash and roughly chop them)| 1/2 cup kala channa/brown garbanzo beans sprouts| 1 medium size onion (finely chopped)| 1 green chilli (finely chopped)| 1/4 cup chickpea flour/ besan| 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds powder/ jeera powder| 1/4 teaspoon Kashmiri Chilli powder| 1/8 teaspoon turmeric powder |Salt to taste | Oil of your choice to fry the vadlet ( I used groundnut oil)

Method:

  • Steam the kala channa sprouts till they are cooked 
  • Allow it to cool for 5 minutes and powder them in a food processor/mixie without adding any extra water 
  • Transfer the sprouts powder into a wide bowl Add the chopped greens, onion, chickpea flour, spices, salt and mix well. 
  • Add approximately 1/4 cup water (adjust) and mix to make a stiff dough Heat oil. 
  • To shape the vadlet, grease your palm with oil and pinch a portion of the dough flatten it and make a small hole in the centre. 
  • You can avoid the hole and shape them like a cutlet Once the oil is hot, deep fry over medium heat so that the vadlet is browned uniformly drain them in a kitchen towel
Recipes shared by Uma Raghuraman
Conversations