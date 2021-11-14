Don’t heed Kerala’s proposal on new dam: AIADMK asks CM Stalin

Chennai :

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said the Kerala government cancelling an order issued by its official for felling of trees to take up strengthening work at Baby Dam and the action against him for it were against the Supreme Court ruling on the dispute. He appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure withdrawal of the rescinding of the order. Panneerselvam said the Supreme Court had earlier allowed increasing of water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam to 142 ft initially, carry out repair works at Baby dam, strengthen it and subsequently raise the level to 152 ft. He also said it ordered that “the Kerala government should not interfere” with the works related to baby dam.





Further, he pointed to Kerala’s demand for a new dam and it stating that the matter will be discussed with Tamil Nadu at Chief Ministerial-level talks next month. While Stalin had thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan immediately after getting the nod for felling of trees, he was ‘silent’ on the subsequent events which is ‘surprising,’ the former chief minister said in a statement.





“CM should intervene in the matter and insist on revocation of cancellation of the order. To discuss next course of action, an all-party meeting should be convened and (CM Stalin) should give no room for talks for a new dam,” he urged.



