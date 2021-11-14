Parole of convict serving life in rape and murder case cancelled

Chennai :

A division bench of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice G Jayachandran issued the direction while hearing the plea moved by P Veerabharathi (50) seeking premature release. As he wanted to argue his case party-in-person, the court granted him parole in 2017, which was extended till now as the petition remained pending. “The purpose for which the petitioner was granted parole is served. The petitioner is therefore directed to surrender before the Superintendent of Prison, Puzhal, by 5 pm on November 13, failing which, the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, shall secure the petitioner and send him to the Central Prison to undergo his remaining period of sentence,” the judges said.





Veerabharathi, an engineering degree holder, was the first accused in the gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Virudhunagar in 1999. The trial court awarded him death sentence in 2000, which was later commuted to life sentence. During the 17 years he spent in prison, Veerabharathi earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.





When the matter was taken up for hearing on November 8, Veerabharathi appeared in person and argued his case, and sought time to circulate his written submission and citations. The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted the records while the petitioner submitted his written submission and citations. Following that, the bench cancelled the parole.







