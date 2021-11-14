Southern Railways to observe International Children’s Week

Chennai :

The ‘Childline Se Dosthi’ week is held each year to reiterate the value of the rights and dignity of children. The assistant general manager of Southern Railway would be the guest of honour on the final day of the programme.





Several events will be organised as part of the week to spread awareness about issues that plague children’s lives. The inauguration event on November 15 will be marked by a signature campaign to help children in distress. “The Childline India Foundation’s campaign is aimed at addressing issues such as child marriage, child abuse, drug use, trafficking among children under 18 years of age,” says Suraj, the railway childline coordinator.





The final day of the event would be marked by a Childline Help Group (CHG) meeting inviting volunteers from the general public to participate in spreading awareness. Such volunteers would be collaborating with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) who would assist in rescuing lost, trafficked/abused or abandoned children from railway stations. Railway travellers would also be sensitised to inform RPF and GRP about children in distress.



