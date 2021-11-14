Donate relief materials, Chennai Corporation urges public

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested city residents to donate relief materials, including dry rations, for those affected by the floods. Residents can hand over the relief items at JJ Indoor Stadium in Shenoy Nagar. “Chennai Corporation is distributing food to the affected persons. NGOs, who wish to donate rice, lentils, oil, mat, pillows, blankets, soap and other items may do so at JJ Indoor Stadium,” a press release said. The civic body requested the public and NGOs not to donate perishable items, cooked food and used products.





Also, organisations wishing to participate in relief work along with the Corporation can fill details in the online form, https://forms.gle/NkEVTjvsH8hKTvoo9 . They can also contact 9445025821 for further details..



