Government hospitals in Chennai gear up to tackle likely spurt in dengue cases

Chennai :

“We have created a separate ward for dengue cases, as there are many cases of suspected fever cases. Currently, we have six positive cases while others are suspected fever. After the rains, the 15-day incubation period is crucial and we might see an increase in dengue cases towards the end of the month. We have conducted training for the doctors and staff members on handling the cases to avoid complications,” said Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital.





Similarly, the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital has also set up a separate ward with about 45 beds for suspected fever cases, including 20 beds for children. “No outbreak has been reported in the past few days but rains might lead to some increase in cases. Thus, we are keeping a stock of all required medicines and ensuring that all treatment protocols are followed,” said Dean Dr R Shanthimalar.





Doctors at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, who are conducting CME training on dengue, stressed the importance of the public being aware of the symptoms and seeking medical care at the earliest.





“It is important that people with kidney diseases, liver problems, and those with other comorbidities are aware of the symptoms and get themselves tested, because they can develop complications if not treated at the right time. Fever wards are being operated to prioritise any dengue cases and patients admitted in wards are given nets to prevent it catching the infection at the hosptal,” said Dean Dr P Balaji.





Meanwhile, the Health Department organised mobile medical camps, while domestic breeding checks are being done by workers. “Primary Health Centres, sub-centres and government hospitals were instructed to take note of all suspected fever cases and treat dengue cases as per protocols. All outbreaks will be reported to identify the hotspots and carry out breeding checks,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.



