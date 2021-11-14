5K medical camps set up across TN to treat water-borne diseases: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

The Health Department has set up 5,000 medical camps across the State since Saturday, 1,500 of which would test and treat water-borne diseases and other infections that are common during monsoon season, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He spoke to the media after flagging off mobile medical vehicles at the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Stepping up the control measures, the department has conducted 38,704 medical camps in the last four days which benefitted 3.54 lakh people, he said, adding that COVID-19 vaccines are also being administered to eligible persons. “The Greater Chennai Corporation has a stock of 4.16 lakh chlorine tablets, and the State has medicine stock worth Rs 167 crore,” Subramanian added. The department is closely monitoring the newly reported norovirus cases in Kerala to prevent it from spreading to Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that necessary medicines are in stock. Talking about the eight mega vaccination camp is scheduled to be held at 50,000 sites on Sunday, he said 71 lakh vaccine doses were in stock in Tamil Nadu. So far, 72 per cent of the eligible population in the State have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 33 per cent have been fully vaccinated.



