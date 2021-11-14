Chennai: 80-yr-old man falls into canal, rescued

Chennai :

The man was identified as V Karuppaiah of BV colony in Vyasarpadi. Passersby noticed the octogenarian falling into the canal at Kannikapuram near Ambedkar College Road in Pulianthope and alerted head constable Kumaresan, who was on patrol duty in the neighbourhood. He searched for the man and found him floating near Vasuki Nagar.





Kumaresan rescued the elderly man with the help of residents of the locality, and rushed him to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police said that Karuppaiah might have slipped into the canal while attending nature’s call in the morning. His son Manoj is a GCC conservancy worker, they added.





A note from the city police said 5,987 people were rescued from inundated and low-lying areas across Chennai police jurisdiction and given shelter at 95 temporary camps with food and water. Among the rescued are 1,189 children.





Meanwhile, Vyasarpadi subway, Madley subway and Kakkan subway remained closed for traffic while Jawahar Nagar in Sembium, 70 Feet Road in Peravallur and Mullai Nagar bridge remained inaccessible due to water-logging.



