Chennai: Man kills sister for property but fails in bid to fox police

Chennai :

The deceased Chellammal (58) of Ammanapakkam village near Acharapakkam was found dead in her house with injuries on her forehead on October 2. Her brother Subramanian filed a complaint to Acharapakkam police and said Chellammal fell unconscious when her forehead hit against a sharp object, killing her on the spot.





The police filed a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The post-mortem report stated that Chellammal was attacked with an iron rod after which police detained Subramanian who, on repeated interrogation, confessed to the murder.





Subramanian told police that he had gone to Chellammal’s house to discuss sharing of the property and during a heated argument, he took an iron rod and assaulted her. Subramanian then took the jewellery Chellammal was wearing and escaped. The Acharapakkam police arrested Subramanian. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.



