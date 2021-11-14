One more Pocso case against Siva Sankar Baba

Chennai :

The Crime Branch-CID has registered yet another case against self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba under the provisions of the Pocso Act. According to sources, one more victim, a former student of the school run by Siva Sankar Baba in Kelambakkam, came forward to lodge a complaint after the investigating officers invited victims to come forward and lodge formal complaints. After the woman preferred an online complaint, CB-CID officials conducted inquiries with her before registering a fresh case against Baba. He is already facing three Pocso cases and a woman harassment case. Though he managed to obtain bail in two Pocso cases, the court rejected his bail plea in the first case. Baba was arrested by CB-CID officials in Delhi after sexual abuse complaints were filed by former students of his school.



