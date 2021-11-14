Have kids lost interest in schools after COVID, Madras HC asks TN

Chennai :

The bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu posed the question while hearing a plea moved by Tamizhaga Pengal Iyakkam praying for a direction to set up panchayat, taluk and district village level committees to prevent school dropouts.





“After the coronavirus outbreak, private schools are conducting online classes. In rural parts, students of government and aided schools are unable to get internet and mobiles to attend such classes. The government should bridge the gap so as to ensure that all students have access to the classes,” submitted advocate Kanimozhi Mathi, president of the organisation. Recording the submissions, the bench pointed out that the petitioner has raised several problems pertaining to children’s education. “Two of the key areas are the lack of enthusiasm, particularly in the rural areas, both on the part of the children and their guardians for such children to go back to school after a lapse of 18 months or so; and the difficulties faced by those who have returned to their original homes after having lost jobs outside to obtain transfer certificates from government schools in which their children were enrolled,” the bench noted. The court granted 10 days after Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram sought time to indicate the actions that may be taken on the issue and also whether these were real problems or if there were some other problems pertaining to children’s education. The matter was then adjourned to November 24.