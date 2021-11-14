Chennai: 3 days after rains, over 4K affected people still stuck in relief camps

Homemakers at Srinivasapuram near Marina made use of the shine, spreading out washed clothes to dry

According to a Greater Chennai Corporation report, as many as 4,117 persons are in the relief centres as of 6 pm on Saturday. Of the total persons who have taken shelter in these camps, 557 are children while another 1,664 are women. On October 10, only 1,800 persons were in the relief centres. As many as 69 relief camps are now functioning in the city.





Meanwhile, a report said that waterlogging persists on 167 streets located in 76 locations, which include T Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Pulianthope, Mandaveli, and others. Streets in Vadapalani are waterlogged. Also, two of the 22 subways — the Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway and Madley subway — in the city are closed due to waterlogging. Overall, 540 streets were flooded since Sunday of which waterlogging was cleared from 383 streets.





“We are providing food to all the persons in the shelters. Also, food packets are being distributed to the residents affected by waterlogging. Waterlogging from all the streets will be removed by Sunday evening,” an official said.





The official added that the number of motor pumps to remove stagnant water from streets has been increased to 720. On Friday, only 620 pumps were used.





“The residents in our area could not come out as sewage has mixed with rainwater. Despite repeated complaints to the local authorities, no action has been taken,” a resident of Mandaveli said.





“Between November 6 and November 13, as many as 21,182 complaints were received from the public. Of the total complaints, 10,529 only complaints have been addressed. Another around 11,000 complaints are pending. Tirumalaipillai Road in T Nagar and RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli are yet to be repaired,” informed an official source.



