Sun, Nov 14, 2021

Travel curbs in local trains off from Nov 15

Published: Nov 14,202106:30 AM

Southern Railway has lifted all COVID restrictions imposed on travel in suburban trains.

Representative image
Chennai:
Southern Railway has lifted all COVID restrictions imposed on travel in suburban trains. All categories of passengers would be allowed to travel without any time restrictions in Chennai Beach - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipoondi/Sullurpeta, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach - Velachery sections from November 15. Unreserved single, return journey tickets and season tickets could be availed from Monday. The ticket could also be booked through the UTS mobile app.

