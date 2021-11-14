Travel curbs in local trains off from Nov 15

Chennai :

Southern Railway has lifted all COVID restrictions imposed on travel in suburban trains. All categories of passengers would be allowed to travel without any time restrictions in Chennai Beach - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipoondi/Sullurpeta, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach - Velachery sections from November 15. Unreserved single, return journey tickets and season tickets could be availed from Monday. The ticket could also be booked through the UTS mobile app.



