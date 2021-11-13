Donate flood relief materials at JJ Indoor Stadium, says Chennai Corpn

Chennai :

Residents can hand over the relief items at JJ Indoor Stadium in Shenoy Nagar.





"Chennai Corporation has been distributing food to the affected persons. NGOs, who wish to donate rice, lentils, oil, mat, pillows, blankets, soap and other items at JJ Indoor Stadium," a press release said. The civic body requested the public and NGOs not to donate perishable items, cooked food and used products.





Also, organisations that wish to participate in relief measures along with the Chennai Corporation can fill an online form https://forms.gle/NkEVTjvsH8hKTvoo9. They can contact 9445025821 for further details.