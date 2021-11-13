Chennai floods: T Nagar, Purswalkkam back to business, waterlogging continues in north

Chennai :

DT Next visited T Nagar, Thousand Lights and West Mambalam, where the situation had improved with morning walks and regular traffic picking up. The puddles of water along the Marina beach also turned out to be a picnic spot with the public taking selfies. However, several interior roads in T Nagar, Saidapet and Mambalam suffered sewer overflow and slush was a visible posing danger to motorists.





“The situation has improved since Friday night and there are water logging near Somasundaram Park and area near Valluvar Kottam. Motors are positioned at vantage points and they should be in place till the monsoon is over,” said K Shankar, a resident of Giriappa Road in T Nagar.





“Power cuts restored in Vysarpadi, but the waterlogging and sewer blocks continue to be an eyesore. There is a threat of water contamination in the locality and the authorities should clear the mess before the next spells of rains,” L Sridhar, a resident of Vysarpadi near Jeeva Railway station.





“The situation has improved drastically in the past 24 hours and if there are no rains water logging will be completely drained by Sunday morning. The major complaints are addressed. The corporation and metro water staff have started attending the minor complaints,” said an informed government official who is also a flood mitigation nodal officer.