Extend cut-off date for crop insurance, Agriculture Minister writes to Centre

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Friday urged the Centre to extend the cutoff date for enrolment of paddy-II under Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance scheme), which is presently fixed at November 15.
Chennai: “In view of the continuous holidays to common service centres and financial institutions, incessant rain throughout the state and difficulty of tenant farmers to get computerized land revenue document (Chitta) I (Panneerselvam) request the Government of India to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of paddy-II crop growing in 26 districts from November 15 to November 30,” he said in a DO letter written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
