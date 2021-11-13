Leaders visit flood-hit areas across Chennai

Chennai :

A galaxy of politicians, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Hasan, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami were among the top politicians who visited flood-hit victims in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.





On Friday, it was the turn of ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala to visit the flood-hit pockets of Otteri, KK Nagar, T Nagar, Saidapet and Kotturpuram. Sasikala, the close aide of former CM J Jayalalithaa also used the campaign vehicle used by Jayalalithaa, while distributing the flood relief materials. She also urged the state government to take immediate measures so that there are no water logging affecting people.





For his part, Leader of the Opposition Palaniswami waded through the waterlogged parts of East Tambaram and Keelkattalai. Palaniswami also emphasised that the ruling DMK had failed to address the monsoon woes of the public and did nothing to desilt and clean the storm water drains laid during the previous AIADMK regime. He also questioned the DMK for finding fault with the Smart City project executed during his term and wanted to know why the DMK did not inspect or review the projects ahead of the monsoon.





AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam was also active in parts of South Chennai and spent a couple of hours interacting with the flood-hit victims of T Nagar and Virugambakkam. OPS urged cadres to continue the relief works.