Relief work at rapid pace, 15 subways restored in city: Revenue Minister

Chennai :

Out of the 22 water-logged subways traffic has been restored in 15 and works were on to pump out water in the remaining seven subways.





Regarding the arrangements for the rain-hit, he said in 44 relief camps in Chennai, 2,699 persons were made to stay and so far 28,64,400 food packets were distributed. Across the state, 14,135 persons were made to stay in 259 relief camps, the Minister said.





The Minister claimed that the swift action by Chief Minister MK Stalin reduced damage to properties and loss of lives due to rains in the last four days.





“During the deluge in 2015, 174 persons died in Chennai alone, but in the last five days, despite very heavy rain only 18 lost their lives. Similarly, in 2015, 2,211 cattle perished, but now only 834 cattle have died. Totally, 31,451 huts were damaged in 2015, but now only 2,784 huts were damaged. The damages and loss of lives were far less when compared to 2015 largely due to the swift intervention of the CM in the last four days and his hard work in the last one month,” said the Minister, while addressing reporters in the state disaster control room in Chennai.





He also said that in the last 24 hours, till Friday morning, the state registered an average of 17.5 mm and unexpectedly Kanniyakumari district registered the highest rainfall of 77.21 mm. From October 1 till November 12, the state has received 416.5 mm of rainfall which is 56 per cent higher when compared to the average rainfall of 266.3 mm.