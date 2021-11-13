Pumping stopped for EPS, Kamal visit: Velachery MLA

Chennai :

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and MNM founder Kamal Haasan visited Periyar Nagar separately on Friday to distribute relief.





Congress’s Velachery MLA JMH Aassan Maulaana who visited Periyar Nagar after hearing about the stoppage of pump sets said, “For the visit of former chief minister Palaniswami and MNM leader, they had switched off four motors deployed to drain the water from Periyar Nagar at Taramani to portray the government in the bad light. Then I asked them to switch on the motors,” he told DT Next.





He said any political party leader can visit and review the flood situation, but stopping the motors for their visit is not right. When asked about it, Kamal said, “If they (MNM cadres) had switched off the motors, it is wrong.”



