Act to prevent communicable diseases: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu

Chennai :

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with officials of Health, Revenue and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in which he briefed about the possibility of spread of communicable diseases due to the heavy rainfall. He also asked GCC officials to go for more medical camps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.





“Tamil Nadu has received very heavy rainfall in the last 10 days and there are chances of spread of communicable diseases in the rain stagnated areas and in places where rain water has been cleared. It is time that officials should take appropriate action to prevent the spread of communicable diseases from water,” Irai Anbu told officials.





He also said that on Saturday, the state has planned to conduct 5,000 medical camps across the state and out of them 750 will be conducted in GCC. Remaining, 4,250 medical camps would be conducted in the rain affected districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts. More than1,500 mobile medical camps will also be functioning on Saturday, he added.