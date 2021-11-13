‘Policeman father, Bible my inspiration’

Chennai :

Talking to DT Next, Rajeswari said it was her father and teachings from the Bible that motivated her to serve those who are suffering. “My father, who was also in police, used to tell me stories about the suffering of people living in tribal areas. He used to always ask me to help people who are suffering,” she said. Mother Theresa was another person who inspired her, she added.





Appreciating her in person, Chief Minister MK Stalin told Rajeswari that he knew about her good works and asked her to continue to bring a good name to the police department. In the message of appreciation, he said she realised the importance of the ‘golden hour’ and had swung into action to rush the man to the hospital. He also recalled how she rescued several people during a stampede in Mahamaham at Kumbakonam in 1992.





However,Udayakumar, the 24-year-old whom she took to the hospital, died on Friday morning at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.





Rajeswari was earlier in the news for extending a helping hand to the downtrodden, rescuing destitute women and admitting them into government homes, besides her bravery while dealing with those involved in crimes. “As a Chief Minister who visited the people continuously during the natural disasters to enquire into their needs, I extend my congratulations for your humanitarian act,” the citation said.





Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu and Chennai police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal were present when the CM felicitated the inspector.