Hit by floods, vaccinations drop to all-time low in Chennai

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, only 459 persons took the jabs on Thursday, the lowest daily number till now. “The number of vaccination was low since Sunday. Around 2,000 to 3,000 doses were given per day between Sunday and Wednesday. Less than 15,000 doses were administered since Sunday,” the official said.





Meanwhile, the civic body is making arrangements to conduct mega vaccination camps across the city on Sunday. Details of unvaccinated persons have been prepared and measures are being taken to cover them in the coming drive.





“We have a list of unvaccinated persons, using which door-to-door vaccination will be carried out during the mega camp. There are around six lakh eligible persons in the city who are yet to take at least one dose. Also, there are another 6 lakh persons, who are partially vaccinated with first doses. The details have been collected based on voters’ list and door-to-door survey conducted by workers,” the official added.





The civic body has been given a target to cover all the eligible persons before November 30. However, officials in the field said the target could not be achieved, as residents hesitate to take jabs during monsoon.





Election special camps postponed





Meanwhile, the Corporation postponed special camps for adding names to electoral roll due to floods. As per the earlier schedule, the camps were to be conducted on Saturday and Sunday.





A statement from the Corporation said the move to cancel postpone the camps was taken as people would face difficulties in visiting camps due to the floods. “The camps are postponed without finalising later dates,” the release said.





Sources said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi wrote to the Election Commission of India requesting the postponement, which the commission responded positively.