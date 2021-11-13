Let’s give govt, Corporation more time to solve inundation: Madras HC

Chennai :

A Chennai-based advocate requested the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu to initiate suo motu proceedings against the government and Corporation for the problems faced by city residents due to inundation.





“I am residing in Avadi where water stands six feet deep. This is a similar condition in the other parts of the city and the State. So, it is necessary to issue appropriate directions to the State government and Greater Chennai Corporation,” the advocate said.





However, the judges said that they had already pulled the GCC on the same issue and had asked it to take action to drain the rainwater at the earliest. “Let us see how things go. If efforts are not proper, we shall intervene. Let the government and the Corporation have some time to set things right. The rains have stopped only last night. Another depression also appears to have formed now. Let us not interfere at this moment,” the bench held.



