TNFRS personnel rescue 1,211 people, 86 animals

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel rescued as many as 1211 people, 96 animals from waterlogged areas in five days and shifted them to safer places in the city. The rescued include a newly married couple whose wedding was conducted at a community hall on Dr Giriyappa Road in T Nagar on Thursday. Ten fire vehicles, 28 motor pumps and boats along with 300 fire personnel were brought in by the TNFRS for rescue mission from other districts that reached the city on Sunday.
