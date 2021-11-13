Chennai received 46 cm rainfall in six days: Met

Chennai :

“From October 1 to November 12, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received 42 cm rainfall, which is 56 per cent higher than the normal of 27 cm. Chennai received 81 cm rainfall as against the normal of 44 cm during this period. When the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal from November 7 to November 12, Chennai received 46 cm rainfall against the normal of 8 cm, which is 5.5 times excess,” said S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai.





He added that a low-pressure area was likely to form over south Andaman on Saturday, which may strengthen into a depression on November 15. It is likely to move over eastwards and adjoining the southeastern Bay of Bengal, Balachandran said.





In the next 48 hours, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Erode, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Salem, Coimbatore, Theni, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi are expected to receive heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity.





Also, Chennai, Delta districts, north interior areas and southern parts of the State are likely to receive moderate showers.