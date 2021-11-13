Waterlogging: More pumps put in action in Chennai

Chennai :

Among the most-affected areas are those in and around Tondiarpet, Padi, T Nagar, KK Nagar, Pulianthope, Semmenchery, West Mambalam and others. In several areas, including Periyamet and Kodambakkam, the workers were seen pumping rainwater out from stormwater drains due to poor designs, as the gradient was not considered while constructing the drains. The pumped out water was let into drains on nearby streets.





While the civic body deployed motor pumps on major roads like Wallajah Road, Vepery High Road and Usman Road, interior locations were left out. “The Corporation removes water from main roads only. They are yet to remove floodwater from interior roads. Several houses are flooded and people are not able to come out. The corporation should concentrate on residential areas first,” said Shanthi, a resident of Padi.





As per a Chennai Corporation report, more than 500 locations were affected by waterlogging and the issue was sorted out in less than 100 locations. Also, 289 trees have fallen since Thursday.





Adding to the woes, underground sewer lines leakage occurred in many areas including Pantheon Road in Egmore. Sewage mixed rainwater is also posing health challenges. However, Metrowater claimed that around 2,000 workers have been deployed to solve the issue.