Power restored in most of Chennai’s waterlogged areas: Tangedco

Chennai :

A senior official said all the officials from the CMD to field staff were working continuously to restore power supply. “Out of the 71 feeders that were switched off as a precautionary measure on Wednesday night, supply has been restored in 57 feeders. The supply in the remaining 14 feeders will be restored only when the waterlogging comes down,” the official said, adding that all city substations were charged except the B&C Mills substation that is still under waist-deep water.





Meanwhile, after inspecting the North Chennai Thermal Power Station on Friday, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said power generation resumed in the plant which was suspended on Thursday after rainwater flooded the coal yard.





“Due to low pressure, heavy wind along with rain led to blockage of the stormwater drain and water level in the coal yard went up to two feet. Moreover, there was trouble in the coal handling to stoppage of generation in two units in the NCTPS Stage-I. Now, one of the units has resumed generation and another unit will be on standby due to less power demand,” he said.





15-day extension for EB bill payment





Meanwhile, Minister Senthilbalaji announced a 15-day extension to pay electricity bills for the low-tension consumers in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. Consumers for whom the last date for the payment of electricity bill falls on November 8 to 15 could pay their dues during the 15 days’ grace period, he said. The consumers, who have to pay their bills by November 16 to 29, could pay by November 30.